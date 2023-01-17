Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Expands By 833.3%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Luvu Brands Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LUVU remained flat at $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,020. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.