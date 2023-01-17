Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Drops By 63.8%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of MITEY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 148,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

