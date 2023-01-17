Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 917.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 917.5% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

MTN Group Stock Up 1.5 %

MTN Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Get MTN Group alerts:

About MTN Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.