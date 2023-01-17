Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Grows By 917.5%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 917.5% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
MTN Group Stock Up 1.5 %
MTN Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391. MTN Group has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.
About MTN Group
