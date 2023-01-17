Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Decreases By 85.7%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
