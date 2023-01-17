Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Decreases By 85.7%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

