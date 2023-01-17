Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declines By 62.0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.35. 6,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

