Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Decreases By 70.0%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NPV)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.