Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Decreases By 70.0%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,968. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPV. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 63,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

