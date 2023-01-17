Short Interest in O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Grows By 456.4%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 456.4% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

O3 Mining Price Performance

Shares of OIIIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,150. O3 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

Get O3 Mining alerts:

O3 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.