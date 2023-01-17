Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Grows By 327.3%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ONBPP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. 9,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONBPP Get Rating ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

