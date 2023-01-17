Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 91.4%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $85.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.23.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.