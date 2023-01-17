Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Grows By 370.7%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 370.7% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.14) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

