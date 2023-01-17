Short Interest in PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Expands By 184.6%

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 184.6% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of PowerBand Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of PWWBF stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.06. 103,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,130. PowerBand Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 0.04 and a fifty-two week high of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.10.

Powerband Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development marketing, and sale of access to cloud-based transaction platform to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used vehicles. The firm specializes in the online trading platform, standardized appraisal system, market intelligence report, desking tool, and finance portal for utilization in the automotive industry.

