Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Decreases By 61.5%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. Principal Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Principal Quality ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

