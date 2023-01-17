Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declines By 80.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.
Pyxis Tankers Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
