Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Drops By 99.6%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

REEMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 76,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,984. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Rare Element Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.09.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

