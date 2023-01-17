Short Interest in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Expands By 270.0%

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGIP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 9,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $25.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

