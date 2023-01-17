Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Drops By 72.1%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 30,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 138.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

SEVN traded up 0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.36. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of 8.57 and a 12 month high of 11.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.