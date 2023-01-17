Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Rises By 862.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 862.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 86,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,666. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

