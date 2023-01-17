Short Interest in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP) Drops By 81.8%

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Down 0.5 %

SHAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Get Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.