Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rises By 188.4%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a growth of 188.4% from the December 15th total of 97,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Surrozen stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,085. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.
Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the second quarter valued at about $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 757,546 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
