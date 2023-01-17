Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 676.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 676.8% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TEI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 569,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.55.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.