Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 676.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 676.8% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TEI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 569,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 462,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 459,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 343,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97,687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 219,852 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.