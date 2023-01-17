Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Rises By 1,232.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,538,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS TLLTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 282,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. TILT has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

