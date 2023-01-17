Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declines By 68.6%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 19,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,164. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.