Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Increases By 284.3%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 284.3% from the December 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,047 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.