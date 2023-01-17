Siena Capital LLC Acquires 301 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Siena Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Amundi increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,089,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,480,000 after purchasing an additional 145,409 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,621,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $258.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,642. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

