Siena Capital LLC Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Siena Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.7% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 50.9% in the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

Novartis Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.95. 21,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

