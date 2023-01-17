Siena Capital LLC Sells 507 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Siena Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000.

NYSEARCA SMLF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.00. 2,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,222. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $56.55.

