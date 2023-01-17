Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 492.0% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Signal Gold Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.26. 12,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,120. Signal Gold has a twelve month low of 0.22 and a twelve month high of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.25.
Signal Gold Company Profile
