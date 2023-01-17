Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 597 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Realty Income stock opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

