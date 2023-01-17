Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

