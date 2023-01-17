Signature Wealth Management Group Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $753.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $858.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $720.54 and a 200-day moving average of $667.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

