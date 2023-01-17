Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.15 Million Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

