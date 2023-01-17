Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,235 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group owned 0.08% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

CGGO stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.70. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

