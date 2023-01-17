Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 1,419 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Signature Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,140 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

