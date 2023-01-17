Signature Wealth Management Group Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Group owned about 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

