Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of SPXCY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.23. 22,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.