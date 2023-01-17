SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 6.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at 2.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 2.51 and its 200 day moving average is 3.21. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 2.03 and a 1 year high of 9.71.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.