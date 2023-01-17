Smooth Love Potion Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $123.06 million and $18.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00433915 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,505.38 or 0.30448465 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00749957 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,612,776,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,612,570,031 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

