Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,820 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.8% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $28,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.34.

SNOW stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $329.49.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

