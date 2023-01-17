Societe Generale Increases Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €60.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Societe Generale from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSSY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

