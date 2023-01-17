Societe Generale Raises Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target to GBX 3,150

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Societe Generale from GBX 2,790 ($34.05) to GBX 3,150 ($38.44) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WTBDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.68) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.77) to GBX 3,750 ($45.76) in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.81) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.61) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.42) to GBX 4,100 ($50.03) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

