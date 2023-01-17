SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.53 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $49.91 million and approximately $20.53 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,722,045,739 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx.

Buying and Selling SOMESING

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

