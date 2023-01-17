Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.32, but opened at $47.45. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 378 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 2.71%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.24%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

