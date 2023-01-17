Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 2.7 %

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.65. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.76.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

