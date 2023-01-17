SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company had a trading volume of 181,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,491. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

