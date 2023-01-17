SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 4.2% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.38. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

