Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $17.53.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

About Standard Chartered

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.