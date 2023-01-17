Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Update

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $17.53.
About Standard Chartered
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Chartered (SCBFY)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.