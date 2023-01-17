Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.30.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 294,594 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 209,184 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

