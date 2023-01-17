Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0045 on Exchanges

Starname (IOV) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Starname coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a total market capitalization of $432,504.42 and $616.89 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starname has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Starname Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

