Status (SNT) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $99.12 million and $10.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00041800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00232919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,746,740.186049 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02446338 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,966,800.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

