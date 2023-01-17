Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $2.41 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.5% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 142,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,697. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

